RIYADH — As of Wednesday, the number of FIFA-member national football federations from various continents, who have publicly pledged their backing for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup, reached more than 90.



This comes just within three days after Saudi Arabia officially expressed its intention to bid for the hosting rights of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Last Monday, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced that it had sent a letter of intent (LOI) and a signed declaration, requesting the Kingdom’s official candidacy to host the 2034 World Cup, to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).



During the past few hours, football federations from a dozen countries joined the list of federations, which came forward to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup, most notably Greece - the fourth European country to support the Saudi bid - along with Tanzania, Gabon, Zambia, Eritrea, Cambodia, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.



This historic bid represents Saudi Arabia’s first attempt to host the prestigious tournament, reflecting the nation’s dedication to unlocking new football opportunities at all levels and supporting the global growth of the sport.

