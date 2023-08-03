Al Sadd rode on a late Paulo Otavio strike to beat Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli 1-0 and storm into the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

In an absorbing clash at the Damac Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia, Al Sadd prevailed after dominating their final Group B match for the most part. Brazilian Otavio scored in the 89th minute off an Abdulwahab Waad assist after he was put through by Akram Afif.

In the other simultaneously played match of the group, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal upstaged Wydad of Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha to also qualify for the knockout stage.

While Al Sadd topped the group with 7 points from two wins and a draw, Al Hilal garnered 4 points from one win, a draw and a loss.

Al Sadd broke through late but had a few chances earlier where they lacked a good finish. The goal was a fine display of Al Sadd’s combination play in the match where they relied more on long range through passes keeping their Tripoli rivals pegged back in defence.

The opening half was an even keel tussle with either side pushing hard. Al Sadd’s mercurial striker Afif was also at the receiving end on a few occasions including one in the 29th minute and had to be attended to.

Post break, in the 55th minute Al Sadd came close to scoring but Baghdad Bounejah’s lethal header was flicked over the bar by a leaping Al Ahli Tripoli goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush.

In the 64th minute, Afif put through a fine pass inside the D but a running in Pedro Miguel couldn’t control and hit the ball wide.

In the 78th minute, Nashnoush again foiled an Al Sadd attempt deflecting a dangerous left-foot kick of Gonzalo Plata in front of the goal.

There was gripping action in the added injury time as Al Ahli Tripoli made frantic attempts. In 90+2 minute, Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham made a great save, leaping off a long range strike.

Al Sadd and Al Hilal Saudi FC are the first two teams to make it to the knockout stage.

A total of eight teams from four groups make the grade.

Al Sadd will meet the runner-up of Group A in the last eight clash at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha on Saturday (August 5).

