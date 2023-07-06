Muscat – Omani athletes won two medals at the 15th Arab Games being held in Algeria till July 15.

Fatik bin Abdel Ghafour Beit Jaboub struck gold in high jump, while Qusai al Rawahi claimed a silver medal in the 100m race for athletes with disabilities, setting a personal milestone in the Arab championship.

Elated with his performance, Jaboub said, “I am extremely happy to have won the gold medal for Oman. This victory required tremendous effort, given the fierce competition from highly skilled participants in the event. By the grace of God, I was able to beat athletes with established reputations.”

He attributed the win to “rigorous training, participating in local and international tournaments, and invaluable foreign training camps that played a crucial role in enhancing my performance and achieving this feat”.

He added that the win has motivated him to intensify his training to deliver good results and stand atop more podiums, especially in the upcoming international championships.

Reflecting on his achievement, Rawahi expressed his joy at securing the silver medal in his debut at the Arab Games. “Praise be to God, this triumph is the culmination of intensive camps and training led by national coach Abdullah al Anbari, who provided continuous guidance. I am grateful to him.”

He informed that these Arab Games serve as a training ground and preparations for the Asian Games in China for athletes with disabilities in October. “I am currently following the training programme devised by the coaching staff, and I hope to undergo rigorous outdoor camps to ensure complete readiness for China.”

