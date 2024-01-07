Rafa Nadal will miss the Australian Open this month after the Spaniard suffered a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury at the Brisbane International last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion said on Sunday.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in five sets matches. I'm flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest," Nadal said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)