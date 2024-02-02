With only one day to go until the start of this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Chinese star Xiyu Wang has been confirmed as the final wild card entrant for the main draw. The second edition of the WTA 500 event begins tomorrow at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, with the final day’s play to take place on 11th February.

An elite-level line-up, including Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, ensures fans in attendance will be presented with the opportunity to watch some of the world’s most talented players attempt to emulate Belinda Bencic, who won last year’s maiden tournament.

A fantastic field has now been bolstered by the addition of Wang, a junior Grand Slam-winner at both singles (US Open) and doubles (Wimbledon) level, who will be competing for glory in Abu Dhabi.

Wang said, “I’m excited to compete at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and this is a fantastic opportunity to test myself against some of the best players in the world.

Nigel Gupta, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tournament director, added, “We are pleased to announce Xiyu Wang as the final wild card entrant for the main draw.

“Xiyu is a talented player who will add a great deal of quality to what is already a world-class field.

“With only one day to go until the start of the tournament, we now look forward to tomorrow’s draw.”

American Danielle Collins will also be competing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open having been awarded a wild card for the qualifiers.

The 30-year-old, who won both the Palermo Open and Silicon Valley Classic in 2021, reached the final of the Australian Open in 2022.