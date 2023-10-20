UFC and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) have announced a five-year extension of their partnership bringing more title fights to the Capital until 2028.

According to the new partnership, UFC – the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, will bring one numbered event featuring a championship bout to the emirate every year. Also, there will be Fight Night events taking place across the Mena region.

“Bringing UFC to Abu Dhabi each year has proved hugely popular, with MMA fans coming to the emirate from all over the world to watch the biggest and best fights in the sport,” said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT – Abu Dhabi.

UFC has a long-standing relationship with Abu Dhabi, having staged 18 events in the region since 2010. The two sides entered a formal partnership in 2019, and since then, some of the biggest names in combat sports have competed in Abu Dhabi, including the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and many others.

“Over a 15-year relationship, UFC has extended its global reach and Abu Dhabi has established itself as a world capital for combat sports. Renewing our partnership with UFC allows us to continue to stage major events that thrill visitors and residents. We are excited to extend the relationship and innovate together to grow this sport in the UAE and wider region,” Al Hosani said.

Over the term of the original deal, nine title fights have taken place showcasing top-tier global talent, entertaining viewers all over the world, and growing the sport of MMA across the Mena region.

UFC CEO Dana White noted: “Abu Dhabi is one of my favourite places in the world; the people, the restaurants, the hotels, it’s incredible. I have been so excited to be able to put on some of the biggest fights in the history of UFC in Abu Dhabi and it’s only going to get even bigger from here with additional Fight Nights coming to the region next year. I love it here.”

The announcement comes ahead of the sold-out UFC 294 to be held at Etihad Arena on Saturday.

