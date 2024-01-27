RIYADH — To a warm welcome imbued with traditional Saudi customs, an Inter Miami squad led by Argentine legend Lionel Messi arrived at King Khaled International Airport here to participate in the Riyadh Season Cup alongside renowned Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr.



The delegation was received with exceptional hospitality, from bouquets reflecting Inter Miami's colors to traditional Saudi coffee and incense, immersing the team members quickly into the heart of Saudi generosity and customs.



A bus adorned with the Riyadh Season logo transported the delegation from the airport to their accommodation.



Previously, the Riyadh Season announced the schedule for the 2023 Riyadh Season Cup matches, featuring the American club Inter Miami and Saudi teams Al Hilal and Al Nassr, who will field several international stars.



Inter Miami's first match at the Kingdom Arena is set for next Monday against Al Hilal, currently leading the Saudi Professional League. Their second match, dubbed "The Last Dance," is scheduled for Thursday, February 1, against Al Nassr. This highly anticipated match will see football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami face off once again, following their last encounter in the previous Riyadh Season Cup.



The tournament concludes on Thursday, February 8, with the Riyadh Derby between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. The team with the most points will be crowned the cup champions.

