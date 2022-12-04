Lionel Messi finally scored a goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Saturday as he inspired Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia that sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown with the Netherlands, who proved too strong for the United States earlier.

The Argentina captain marked his 1,000th career appearance with his 789th goal to open the scoring in the first half at Doha's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

It was a classy finish from a player appearing at his fifth World Cup but who had never previously found the net in a knockout tie at the tournament he is looking to win for the first time at the age of 35.

It looked like Argentina were going to run away with the game when Julian Alvarez took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake to double their lead just before the hour mark.

Yet an Australia team who had already defied all expectations in Qatar just in reaching the last 16 went down fighting.

They pulled one back when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected in off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal and only a last-ditch challenge from Lisandro Martinez prevented Aziz Behich, of Dundee United in Scotland, from scoring a remarkable late equaliser.

"It was a really physical game but I am very happy with the victory and that we have taken another little step forward," Messi told Argentine television.

- 'Made the nation proud' -

Argentina were one of the pre-tournament favourites and have since bounced back from losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening game to progress to the last eight.

Australia, meanwhile, go home after failing in their quest to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, but it has been a memorable campaign for Graham Arnold's Socceroos.

"It's all about making the nation proud and I'm pretty sure we did that," Arnold said.

"Everyone said we were the worst Socceroos to ever qualify for the World Cup and the worst Socceroos ever.

"That's gone now."

Argentina can now look forward to a last-eight tie next Friday against the Netherlands, a pairing that evokes memories of some classic World Cup contests, including the 1978 final won by the South Americans and a 1998 quarter-final decided by a brilliant Dennis Bergkamp goal.

- Dutch end USA hopes -

Louis van Gaal's Dutch side also started slowly in Qatar but they still topped their group and on Saturday they produced their best performance yet to beat the United States 3-1.

Their victory was set up by a wonderful early opening goal at the Khalifa International Stadium, with Memphis Depay finishing at the end of a 20-pass move.

Daley Blind got their second goal just before half-time and a late strike from Denzel Dumfries sealed a deserved victory after Haji Wright had pulled one back.

"We always want to improve and, since the start of the tournament, it's been getting better and better with each game," Van Gaal said.

For the United States it was a familiar story -- they enjoyed plenty of the ball but were hampered by the lack of a cutting edge.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter's men head home after scoring just three goals in their four matches.

"When you look at the difference of the two teams, there was some offensive finishing quality that Holland had that we were lacking," said Berhalter.

"We don't have a Memphis Depay right now, who's scoring in the Champions League, playing for Barcelona, experienced at scoring at this level."

The last-16 action continues on Sunday as holders France take on Poland before England meet Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal.

While Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski will attract most of the attention when the French and Poland face off, the game will also be significant for France captain Hugo Lloris as he equals Lilian Thuram's national record of 142 caps.

"It is no small achievement. I am really honoured at the figures and very proud, even if it is very much secondary to the fact that we are on the eve of the last 16 of the World Cup," Lloris said.

England are expected to see off Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium but their manager Gareth Southgate has no intention of underestimating Aliou Cisse's men.

"They have some excellent individual players who can cause problems, but a good structure as well," he said.