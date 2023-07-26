Lionel Messi scored twice as he led Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United and into the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

Messi wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet in his first start for the club, finding the target in the eighth minute after being set up by former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets.

The Argentine made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, side-footing home from close-range after a smart one-two with Robert Taylor.

Taylor then added two more goals for Miami, with Messi having a hand in creating both of them.