Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet

Argentina World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi says he has no idea when he will finally call time on his international career.“Even I don’t know when. It’ll happen when it happens,” the 36-year-old said in an interview broadcast on Argentine television yesterday.“After winning everything I want to enjoy the moment and wait for time to tell me when it’s the moment,” said the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.“Logically, given my age, one would expect it to be soon, but I don’t know for sure.“Now that we are American champions (Argentina won the 2021 Copa America) and world champions we have to enjoy that.”He reiterated earlier comments that he was unlikely to be in Argentina’s squad when they defend their World Cup title in 2026.The interview was conducted in China last month, when Messi scored the quickest goal of his career after just 79 seconds in a 2-0 friendly win against Australia in Beijing.On Tuesday, Messi arrived in Florida to put the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain. He is expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, reported to be worth $60mn a year, before being presented to fans at a stadium event on Sunday. Messi has no regrets about his decision to join Inter Miami and said he is eager to face a new challenge.“I’m happy with the decision we made. I’m ready and eager to face the new challenge,” Messi said in an interview with Argentinian TV on Tuesday.“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I will try, wherever I am, to give the maximum for myself and for the club, to continue to perform at the highest level.”“Fans will be able to enjoy an exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more,” the club said in a statement, adding tickets would be free of charge for season ticket holders. The World Cup winner will be reunited with former Barcelona team mate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami as well as former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino.Messi is expected to make his debut for the club on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.