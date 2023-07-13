Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Messi mulls internationa...
FOOTBALL

Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

The interview was conducted in China last month, when Messi scored the quickest goal of his career after just 79 seconds in a 2-0 friendly win against Australia in Beijing

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 13, 2023
ARGENTINAFOOTBALL
PHOTO
Argentina World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi says he has no idea when he will finally call time on his international career.
“Even I don’t know when. It’ll happen when it happens,” the 36-year-old said in an interview broadcast on Argentine television yesterday.
“After winning everything I want to enjoy the moment and wait for time to tell me when it’s the moment,” said the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.
“Logically, given my age, one would expect it to be soon, but I don’t know for sure.
“Now that we are American champions (Argentina won the 2021 Copa America) and world champions we have to enjoy that.”
He reiterated earlier comments that he was unlikely to be in Argentina’s squad when they defend their World Cup title in 2026.
The interview was conducted in China last month, when Messi scored the quickest goal of his career after just 79 seconds in a 2-0 friendly win against Australia in Beijing.
On Tuesday, Messi arrived in Florida to put the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain. He is expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, reported to be worth $60mn a year, before being presented to fans at a stadium event on Sunday. Messi has no regrets about his decision to join Inter Miami and said he is eager to face a new challenge.
“I’m happy with the decision we made. I’m ready and eager to face the new challenge,” Messi said in an interview with Argentinian TV on Tuesday.
“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I will try, wherever I am, to give the maximum for myself and for the club, to continue to perform at the highest level.”
“Fans will be able to enjoy an exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more,” the club said in a statement, adding tickets would be free of charge for season ticket holders. The World Cup winner will be reunited with former Barcelona team mate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami as well as former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino.
Messi is expected to make his debut for the club on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar

Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar
Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar
FOOTBALL

Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar

Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar
Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar
FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees
MOTORSPORTS

Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez

Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez
Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez
SPORTS

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage
Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage
FOOTBALL

PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour

PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour
PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour
SPORTS

Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games

Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games
Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games
FOOTBALL

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis
Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis
MOST READ
1.

Know the Dubai apartments, villa communities that reported highest price rises in June

2.

Abu Dhabi’s Invictus to invest $272mln in MENA agro-food trading

3.

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

4.

Abu Dhabi's Multiply Group invests $100mln in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

5.

UAE-based renewables firm Ryse Energy acquires US wind turbine maker

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move

2

Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently

3

Lionel Messi's bold rejection: Turning down a $1 billion offer from Al-Hilal explained

4

Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia

5

Messi mania at fever pitch as Argentina face Australia in Beijing

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments

Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments
Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments
OIL AND GAS

Oil outlook: Demand to peak before 2025 due to shift towards EV adoption

EQUITIES

Oman's Bank Muscat H1 net profit up 5%

WEALTH

Analysis: Egypt’s asset sales could restore confidence in privatisation plans

LATEST NEWS
1

UK receives $50bln of orders for inflation-linked bond

2

Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says

3

Pakistan receives $1.2bln first tranche from IMF bailout

4

Stocks around 2023 highs as disinflation signal brings some relief

5

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation cools, Saudi index eases

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds