Daniil Medvedev returned to Wimbledon's Number Two court on Friday to wrap up a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win against Adrian Mannarino after the match was suspended the previous evening due to poor light.

The Russian third seed, 27, led the second-round encounter by two sets and 4-4 against his French opponent when play was halted on Thursday.

Both players won two service games on Friday, taking the third set into a tie-break.

Former US Open champion Medvedev squandered his first match point when he double-faulted but he sealed the win when Mannarino went long with a forehand.