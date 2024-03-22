McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown will remain at the helm until at least the 2030 season after inking a new long-term deal, the Formula One team said Friday.

The American joined the British-based McLaren in 2016 before becoming team principal two years later.

"I am thrilled to continue leading McLaren Racing and to be a part of such a historic race team," he said in a statement ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

"Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track."

McLaren enjoyed an uplift in form last season with Brown believing they have the best driver duo on the grid in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with huge potential.

"Zak has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has been instrumental in driving McLaren Racing forward," said the team's executive chairman Paul Walsh.

"His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come."