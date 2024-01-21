Rory McIlroy conjured up a magical third round 63 to reignite his quest for a fourth Dubai Desert Classic title on Saturday.

After rounds of 71 and 70 the Northern Irishman appeared to be out of the running, going into the weekend trailing overnight leader Cameron Young by 10 shots.

McIlroy knew he needed to produce something special to defend his title and he did just that with his brilliant bogey-free 63.

An eagle putt from off the green on the par-five last hole moved him to 12 under.

"It would be amazing," the 34-year-old said.

"First player to get my name on it four times, it would be awesome.

"I've had so much success in Dubai, whether it be at this tournament or over at Jumeirah Golf Estates and Race to Dubais. It's been a really, really good place to me.

"I love coming back here. I really enjoy my time here. It would be amazing if I was able to get another win."