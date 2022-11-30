Kylian Mbappe is among the players rested as France coach Didier Deschamps makes nine changes to his starting line-up for Wednesday's final World Cup group game against Tunisia at Education City Stadium.

Mbappe has scored three times so far in Qatar, netting once in the holders' opening 4-1 win against Australia before his brace secured a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Yet he starts on the bench as captain Raphael Varane and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are the only players to retain their places.

There is a debut for Monaco's Axel Disasi, who is expected to start at right-back, while Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani gets a first start for his country.

France's two opening victories made them the first team to secure qualification for the last 16 and they now only require a point to clinch first place in Group D.

Even a defeat will not stop them topping the section so long as Australia do not beat Denmark at the same time and manage to overturn France's advantage on goal difference, which is currently superior by six.

Tunisia need to win and hope Australia do not win the other game to have a chance of going through.

Their coach Jalel Kadri makes six changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Australia, including bringing in Corsican-born Wahbi Khazri as captain.

Starting line-ups:

Tunisia (3-4-3)

Aymen Dahmen; Nader Ghandri, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Wajdi Kechrida, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Maaloul; Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Coach: Jalel Kadri (TUN)

France (4-3-3)

Steve Mandanda; Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga; Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout; Matteo Guendouzi, Randal Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Referee: Matthew Conger (NZL)