Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, his 10th consecutive Formula One victory to break the record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

Verstappen, 25, tied the record for consecutive wins last week at the Dutch Grand Prix in his home-country race.

On Sunday, he took advantage of a slight mistake by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz on the 15th lap to overtake the Spaniard. Verstappen went on to win in 1:13:41.143, with his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, finishing second in Monza, Italy.

Sainz finished third, with fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc fourth.

Verstappen began his streak May 7 at the Miami Grand Prix, and he's won 12 of 14 races this season. He is well on the way to his third straight championship and to breaking the single-season wins record of 15, which he set last year.

Red Bull is unbeaten on the season, with Perez victorious in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan earlier this year.

F1 racing continues Sept. 17 at the Singapore Grand Prix.