JEDDAH — In a major development that is capturing the attention of football fans globally, Egyptian international and Liverpool sensation, Mohamed Salah, is on the cusp of joining the Saudi league. His imminent arrival in Jeddah via a private aircraft from London is scheduled for Friday, as reported by Okaz daily.



This impending move marks the initial stride in what has been an eagerly anticipated transfer to Al-Ittihad Club, with the negotiations having extended over the course of a month.



Sources privy to the situation have disclosed that after his arrival in Jeddah, Mohamed Salah is expected to proceed to Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. There, he will be in attendance for the highly anticipated showdown between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, a pivotal fixture forming part of the fifth round of the Saudi Professional League.



The much-celebrated Liverpool icon's debut appearance for Al-Ittihad is anticipated to unfold against Al-Okhdoud on September 14, during the sixth round of matches in the upper echelons of Saudi football competition.



This eagerly awaited transfer has ignited a wave of excitement among football aficionados. Mohamed Salah's remarkable skill and talent are poised to usher in a fresh chapter of his professional journey with Al-Ittihad. Fans across the globe are brimming with anticipation, eager to witness his dynamic contributions as the team vies for success in domestic and international arenas.

