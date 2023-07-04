RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ettifaq announced on Monday that it has concluded an official contract with English footballer Stephen Gerrard to take over as the head coach of the Dammam-based club.



Ettifaq said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account: “Here is the source of legends. We are pleased to announce the signing of Gerrard as coach of Ettifaq Club.”



Gerrard, former captain of the English national team and former Liverpool captain, is considered as one of the most famous English coaches, as he led Aston Villa to seventh place in the English Premier League last season, and he previously played for Liverpool and the English national team.



He will take over as the technical manager of the first team of Ettifaq Club, succeeding the Spanish Coach Antonio Cazorla, who led the team to finish 7th of 16, with 37 points, during the recently concluded season of the Roshn Saudi Professional League.



Gerrard, 43, left his role as coach of Aston Villa last October after a run of poor results. Prior to that, Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title in 2020-2021 season, finishing the season without any defeats. Last month, he had arrived in Dammam to open negotiations with Ettifaq club officials to discuss details of the contract.

