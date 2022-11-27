Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream after scoring at a World Cup for the first time in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Barcelona star was on the verge of tears as he celebrated scoring for his country for a record-extending 77th time -- but his first goal in his fifth match at football's most important tournament.

"I think the older I get, the more emotional I get," the 34-year-old skipper told reporters after the milestone moment in the career of one of Europe's most prolific strikers.

"I'm aware it might be my last World Cup and I wanted to be able to say that I've played and scored at World Cups.

"I don't like to concentrate on individual statistics as the result is the most important thing, but getting both is great."

Lewandowski's strike in the 82nd minute at Education City Stadium in Doha put the Poles provisionally top of Group C and in a great position to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.

It also banished memories of his tame penalty which was saved in Poland's opening stalemate with Mexico.

"The importance of the goal and how I scored it made all my dreams from childhood come true," he added.

"It's not been easy because we didn't have many opportunities in the first match and I missed a penalty.

"I'm happy I learned from mistakes and for me as a captain I'm happy we played so well. We all gave our best for the result."