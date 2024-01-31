Leicester powered 10 points clear at the top of the Championship with a 3-1 win against Swansea on Tuesday.

With the two top in the second tier promoted automatically, the Foxes look certain to return to the Premier League after last season's relegation.

Enzo Maresca's side took the lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after only three minutes.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a January transfer target for Brighton, but he showed no signs that the speculation was affecting his game.

Leicester winger Stephy Mavididi scored a 69th-minute penalty and substitute Yunus Akgun added the third just three minutes later.

Joe Allen grabbed a stoppage-time goal for out-classed Swansea, whose manager Luke Williams is still searching for his first league win since taking charge at the start of January.

Coventry striker Ellis Simms scored a late equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City.

Japan midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto notched his seventh goal of the season to put Coventry ahead in the first half.

Rob Dickie equalised for Bristol City on the stroke of half-time.

Nahki Wells gave the visitors the lead with a smart finish in the 83rd minute, but Simms was on hand to tap home the equaliser just two minutes later.

Coventry are in sixth place as they cling to the final play-off berth, while Bristol City sit in 13th.