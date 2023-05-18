RIYADH — Al-Hilal snatched an exciting draw from its guest and title leaders Al-Ittihad Jeddah through a dramatic last minute equalizer in their thrilling encounter in the 27th round of the Saudi Professional League at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, second-placed Al-Nassr secured a comfortable 2-0 win against 7th placed Al-Tai to keep its title hopes still alive at the Prince Abduaziz bin Musaed Stadium in Hail early on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo revived Al-Nassr’s slim hopes of winning the Roshn Saudi League title in his first season at the club after scoring a penalty to help them to a victory over Al-Tai. Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead from the penalty spot just after halftime and Brazilian Talisca settled the game with another goal ten minutes from the final whistle.



With league leaders Al-Ittihad throwing away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr drew to within three points of the top spot with three games remaining in the season. Al-Ittihad, however, still have the advantage in their head-to-head with Al-Nassr, the first tiebreaker if teams finish level on points.



In a roller-coaster match, Igor Coronado’s early strike and Ahmed Bamasaud’s goal saw Al-Ittihad leading 2-1 at halftime, despite Musab Aljuwayr’s response for Al-Hilal. However, a dramatic last minute equalizer by Brazilian Michael Delgado ensured a 2-2 draw, salvaging a vital point for Al-Hilal in their thrilling encounter with Al-Ittihad.



Al-Ittihad took the lead in the 8th minute through Brazilian Igor Coronado thanks to a decisive pass from Moroccan Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah, and it was followed by the second goal from Ahmed Bamsoud in the first half an hour, but Musab Aljuwayr cut the deficit four minutes before the break.



Aljuwayr’s cross appeared to have been kept in play by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and the game continued for more than a minute before VAR confirmed that the ball had crossed the goal line. In stoppage time at the end of the match, Al-Hilal forward Michael’s shot appeared to have been cleared by the Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazy only for VAR to again confirm that the goal-line had been breached.



Al-Ittihad remains on top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 63 points, while Al-Nassr inching closer with 60 points. The gap at the top is now down to three points, with three games left to play. Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal are in the third and fourth places respectively.

