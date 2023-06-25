Nick Kyrgios remained a doubt for Wimbledon on Saturday after pulling out of the Mallorca Open amid knee injury concerns.

The Australian, 28, said he was still hoping to compete at the London Grand Slam, where he finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year.

"Super disappointed I won't be able to compete at this year's Mallorca Championships," said Kyrgios in a video published on Twitter by the Spanish tournament's organisers.

"I've still got a lot going on with my body at the moment, obviously with Wimbledon around the corner, hopefully I'll be able to get healthy for that.

"So sorry and hopefully I'll see you next year."

Kyrgios, who underwent surgery on his left knee earlier this year, has only played one match in the past five months.

He was defeated by China's Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open last week, before pulling out of the Halle Open this week, citing a knee issue.

That was followed by his withdrawal from the Mallorca grass-court event despite practicing at the Santa Ponsa Country Club on Friday.

Wimbledon starts on July 3 at the All England Club.