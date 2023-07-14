Yacoub Al-Youha, the exceptional runner, secures spot in 110-meter hurdles final at Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok

Yacoub Al-Youha, the talented athlete, has successfully qualified for the highly anticipated final of the 110-meter hurdles event at the Asian Athletics Championships, taking place in Bangkok. The final is scheduled to commence at 2:10 pm today, marking the thrilling climax of the competition.

During the qualifying race held yesterday, Al-Youha showcased his exceptional skills and determination, completing the distance in an impressive time of 13.62 seconds. This outstanding performance secured his well-deserved spot in the highly competitive final, where he will strive for victory among the top athletes in the region.

