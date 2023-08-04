Runners Yaqoub Al-Youha, Ibrahim Al-Dhafiri, and Madawi Al-Shammari have successfully secured their positions to represent Kuwait in the upcoming 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, spanning from the 19th to the 27th of the current month.

Marking an impressive feat, the accomplished runner Al-Youha has earned his qualification for the World Championships for the fourth consecutive time. His journey commenced with the 110-meter hurdles race in the London 2017 edition, followed by his participation in the Doha 2019 and USA 2021 editions. Al-Youha’s personal record of 13.35 seconds paved his way to the World Championship, securing the 32nd position in the global rankings. Notably, the International Federation of the Game’s criteria dictate qualification through achieving specified race times or via world rankings.

Recent times have seen Al-Youha achieving remarkable results, most notably clinching the gold medal in the 23rd Arab Championship held in Marrakech, where he completed the race in 13.58 seconds, marking his fourth consecutive victory.

Al-Dhafiri, on the other hand, is poised to partake in the 800-meter race at the World Championships for the second time. His qualification materialized as he secured the 52nd position in the world rankings. A bronze medalist in the last Asian Championship, Al-Dhafiri achieved a time of 1.46.11 minutes, with his personal record standing at 1.46.02 minutes. Notably, he seized the gold medal in the Belgium international meeting this past May, further reinforcing his prowess on the track.

Al-Shammari, participating in the 100-meter race at the World Championship for the second time, benefitted from Kuwait’s qualification of a male runner, thereby enabling her participation. Holding the local record for the race, Al-Shammari boasts a time of 11.54 seconds. She also clinched the bronze in the Arab Games with a time of 11.56 seconds and secured the silver in the 200-meter race in the Arab Championships held in Marrakech, crossing the finish line in 23.95 seconds. Notably, she also secured the bronze in the 100-meter race during the same championship, with a time of 11.76 seconds.

In preparation for the impending World Championships, a comprehensive training camp has been scheduled for the three athletes in Turkey during the following week. Esteemed coach Badr Abbas will oversee the training, which will continue until the commencement of the World Cup.

