In the Arab Athletics Championships held in Marrakesh, Morocco, Kuwaiti runner Yacoub Al-Youha emerged victorious on Wednesday, securing the gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles competition. Al-Youha’s triumph adds to the remarkable achievements of his compatriot, Aisha Al-Khader, who set a national record in the long jump with a distance of 5.45 meters on Tuesday. These accomplishments fuel the hopes for a successful performance by the Kuwaiti team in the championship.

Al-Youha, a seasoned athlete, has clinched the Arab title multiple times and has proudly represented Kuwait in various international events. The Arab Athletics Championships for adults commenced yesterday with the participation of male and female runners from 16 Arab nations, including Kuwait. The championship will continue until June 24, showcasing the talent and dedication of athletes from across the region.

