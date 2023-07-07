Kuwait Gymnastics Team player Noor Al-Rezaihan participates tomorrow in the second World Junior Championships hosted by Romania on Friday, as the first Kuwaiti player to participate in this level, amidst a wide participation from 60 countries.

Head of the participating Kuwaiti delegation Salah Askar said that the Kuwait Team player Noor is ready to take on this challenge, noting that she will participate the two days tournaments. The female player has entered an intensive program prior to the championship under the supervision of Ukrainian Coach Irina Kovalchuk, stated Askar, pointing that she is physically fit and fully ready to compete with world champions in the tournaments.

Askar praised Coach Irina’s efforts in preparing Al-Rezaihan for this championship, affirming Kuwait Gymnastics Federation’s confidence in the player. He noted Kuwait Gymnastics Federation support for practicing this sport more in Kuwait and develop the girl performances through enrolling them in international championships, as the federation only started enrolling them in the championships three years ago. (KUNA)

