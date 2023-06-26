Kuwaiti athlete Essa Al-Zenkawi showcased his remarkable skills and clinched the gold medal in the discus-throwing contest at the Arab Athletics Championship, held in Marrakesh, Morocco. Al-Zenkawi achieved an impressive throw of 59 meters and 20 centimeters, outperforming his Qatari counterpart Moaz Ibrahim, who scored 59 meters and 11 centimeters, as well as Egyptian athlete Shehab Abdelaziz, who secured a distance of 57 meters and one centimeter.

This triumph marks Kuwait’s second gold medal at the championship, following the victory of runner Yaqoub Al-Youha in the 110-meter hurdles competition. Additionally, Kuwaiti athletes Abdulrahman Al-Azmi and Madhawi Al-Shammari demonstrated their prowess, securing silver medals in the javelin throw and the 200-meter running race competitions, respectively.

The Arab Championship, held from June 20 to June 24 in Marrakesh, witnessed the participation of 16 Arab countries, including Kuwait, showcasing the region’s athletic talent. (KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).