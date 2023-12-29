The Kuwaiti golf team achieved notable success in the Gulf Championship for age groups and girls, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman, securing a gold medal and a silver medal in the competition held over three days at the Ghala Golf Club in Muscat.



Mazen Al-Ansari, Secretary General of the Kuwait Golf Club and leader of the Kuwaiti delegation, announced that Salem Al-Obakal clinched first place and the gold medal in the under-16 individual category. Additionally, in the team category, players Badr Al-Ansari and Salem Al-Abakal secured second place, earning the team a silver medal for the under-16 age group.



This victory marks Al-Abakal’s third consecutive first-place win in the Gulf Championship, highlighting the player’s consistent excellence. Al-Ansari emphasized the significance of this tournament as a platform that unites Gulf Cooperation Council countries, aiming to elevate the sport of golf and its participants to regional and international levels.



Participation in such championships, according to Al-Ansari, plays a crucial role in cultivating a generation of skilled players and providing them with invaluable skills and experiences. This, in turn, prepares them to represent Kuwait with dignity and honor in various sporting events on both regional and international stages.



The Gulf Championship was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth in the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Omani Golf Federation. The event featured the active participation of five Gulf countries: the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

