RIYADH — Al-Ittihad sealed their passage to the quarterfinals of the King's Cup with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fayha.



The match saw a stellar performance from Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who netted a brace, and Frenchman Karim Benzema, adding the third goal.



Al-Ittihad, under the management of Portuguese coach Nuno Santo, displayed a different form on the King Fahd International Stadium, easily overcoming Al-Fayha, who continues to face challenges in their performance.



After a series of three matches without a victory, Al-Ittihad regained their balance and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.



In just 5 minutes, Al-Ittihad opened the scoring, with Abderrazak Hamdallah finding the net. The match remained relatively calm until Al-Ittihad struck again in the final minutes.



Hamdallah secured his second goal in the 86th minute, and the team's captain, Karim Benzema, added the third goal, sealing the 3-0 victory for Al-Ittihad and confirming their place in the quarterfinals of the King's Cup.

