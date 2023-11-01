JEDDAH — Abha's team sprung a heavyweight surprise, eliminating Al-Ahli, the host, from the King's Cup round of 16 with a 2-1 victory after a tough match that witnessed the expulsion of players from both teams.



Abha overcame numerical disadvantage, as the confrontation continued with 9 players after Zakaria Sami received a red card in the 53rd minute of the second half following the referee's review of the VAR technology. Later, Kamano received a second yellow card, followed by a red card in the fourth minute of injury time.



Ahmed Abdo made his mark in the match for Abha with a goal in the second minute of injury time, but Riyad Mahrez quickly brought Al-Ahli back to equalize, scoring his team's first goal before the end of the first half.



Minutes after the dismissal, Ekambi scored a second goal for Abha in the 67th minute and almost secured the match with a third goal, but the referee reviewed it with VAR and decided to cancel it.

