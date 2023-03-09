PHOTO
Khawaja's 'very special' ton stamps Australia's day one dominance
Australia reached 255-4 at stumps after they won the toss and elected to bat in their bid to square the four-match series at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad
March 9, 2023
