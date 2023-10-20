Jeddah: Jeddah is set to host the Saudi International Football Expo 2023 (SAIFEXPO) from November 23 to 25. The event will take place at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events and will feature the participation of various government sports agencies, clubs, companies, and sports centers from Saudi Arabia and other countries.



The exhibition is timed to coincide with the major sporting renaissance that the Kingdom is currently experiencing, and with the strongest edition in the history of the Saudi ROSHN League, featuring the presence of international football stars in various Saudi clubs.