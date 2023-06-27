JEDDAH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and FIFA have announced that Jeddah will be the host city of this year’s FIFA Club World Cup 2023.



The decision was made during a FIFA delegation visit to Jeddah last week to assess ongoing preparations for the tournament, which takes place from Dec. 12-22 this year.



It will be for the first time the FIFA Club World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia.



Yasser Al Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “We are delighted that Jeddah, with its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation for hosting major international sports events, has been selected as host city for the FIFA Club World Cup.



“Sport is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation under Vision 2030, which has established the Kingdom as one of the fastest growing and most exciting countries in world sport.”



“We believe hosting international events like the FIFA Club World Cup provides an opportunity to grow the game further and inspire new and existing fans, while showcasing to the world Saudi Arabia’s hospitable culture and huge passion for football.”



The FIFA delegation visit included detailed inspections of key infrastructure including the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, as well as the proposed training and accommodation facilities.



Jeddah has hosted several major international sports events in recent years, including the Spanish and Italian Super Cups, F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, World Heavyweight Championship Boxing, the Asian Club League Handball Championship, IHF Men’s Super Globe, IWF Youth World Championships, and the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).