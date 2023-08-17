After spending almost a year on the side lines as he recovered from a recurring back injury, Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the Indian squad must come as a huge relief for passionate Indian fans, and captain Rohit Sharma.

It all began last year in July when the pacer had complained about a back niggle during India’s tour of England.

Despite this he was rushed back into India’s T20 squad to play against Australia and South Africa at home as part of the team’s preparation before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

But just before the South Africa series, Bumrah once again complained of back pain and was rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

When it was finally announced by the BCCI that he would miss the T20 World Cup, he broke the hearts of many Indian fans.

As India’s most reliable bowler in all formats, he was badly missed as England hammered India by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

In December, Bumrah was declared fit but the selectors did not want to risk rushing him back although they added him in India's ODI squad against Sri Lanka after he cleared a match simulation test at the Academy.

However, much to everyone’s disappointment Bumrah complained of discomfort in his back again and was immediately withdrawn.

It was only nine months after the first complaint in July, that Bumrah underwent a back surgery in New Zealand and as a result he missed the World Test Championship final against Australia.

This surgery should not have been delayed and should have happened last year itself. But the authorities were probably in a hurry to have India's prime bowler ready for the World T20 Cup first before the IPL.

So India missed their star bowler for one year.

Starting on Friday, August 20, India will play a three-match T20 series against Ireland. All eyes will be on Bumrah, who will captain the team, to see how well his back holds up after the surgery.

VVS Laxman. who heads India’s National Cricket Academy, is satisfied with the progress Bumrah has made following the surgery and believes they took their time before declaring him fit.

The ICC 50 overs World Cup in October is India’s biggest chance to win at home after a drought of ICC trophies since 2013 and all fans will be hoping ‘Boom Boom’ Bumrah will not break down again as he has been the captain's go-to bowler in tough situations.

