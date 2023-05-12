Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani picked his four favourites for the playoffs spots in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The 1983 World Cup winner is in Dubai on a commentary assignment for FunAsia Network, sharing his expert opinion on Talk 100.3 & Big 106.2.

The 73-year-old former India cricketer picked Gujarat Titans as the top favourite for the playoffs berth.

The defending champion is leading the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

“I strongly feel that the Gujarat Titans are going to head into the qualifiers in the first position, at the top of the league. Their performance has been remarkable this season," Kirmani said.

"In second place I would pick the Chennai Super Kings. In the third position, I would pick the Rajasthan Royals and I’m really appreciative of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s performance this season.

"In the fourth position I would pick the Mumbai Indians who are really turning the tide in the last few games."

But Kirmani believes it's Chennai that will win the coveted title this season.

""Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings is the team I am backing to win this season of the IPL," he said.

