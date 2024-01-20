RIYADH — Inter Milan's head coach, Simone Inzaghi, celebrated a victorious Friday night both on the field and in the stands, as his team advanced to the EA SPORTS FC Supercup final in Riyadh.



A convincing 3-0 win over Lazio in the semi-final at Al Awwal Park propelled Inter Milan into a final clash with Napoli on Monday. Goals from Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Davide Frattesi ensured Inter's smooth passage.



Reflecting on a scoreline reminiscent of last year's triumph over AC Milan in Riyadh, Inzaghi expressed confidence in his team's ability to defend their title. "We've been playing strongly for two years now," he noted, "and our focus is firmly on Monday's final. It's a joy to play here in Riyadh, especially with the overwhelming support from our fans."



Inzaghi also praised the hospitality received in the Saudi capital, highlighting the excellent facilities and favorable weather compared to Italy's current climate.



Inter's Matteo Darmian echoed his coach's sentiments, acknowledging the challenge posed by Lazio but emphasizing their dominance and desire to retain the Supercup. "We're determined to lift the trophy again this year," he asserted.



Thuram, son of French World Cup legend Lilian Thuram, opened the scoring with a clever flick, while Calhanoglu doubled the lead from the penalty spot after a VAR review. Frattesi sealed the victory with a late goal, capitalizing on a Lazio error.



Lazio's coach, Maurizio Sarri, expressed disappointment at the result and the team's performance, emphasizing the need for tactical and mental improvements.



Inter Milan, currently leading Serie A and reigning Supercup champions, are set to face Serie A titleholders Napoli in a much-anticipated final on January 22 at Al Awwal Park. Napoli secured their final berth by defeating Fiorentina 3-0.



This year's Supercup, the 36th edition of the Supercoppa Italiana and the fourth to be held in Saudi Arabia, showcases the Kingdom's commitment to hosting top-tier international sporting events. It follows the recent success of the Spanish Super Cup, which saw Real Madrid emerge victorious over Barcelona in Riyadh.

