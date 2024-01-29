India's Test team has suffered two major blows with bowler Ravindra Jadeja and key batsman K.L. Rahul out due to injury for the team's next clash against England, the cricket board said Monday.

Rohit Sharma's India lost the nail-biting first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday after being ahead in the match for most of the opening three days.

India is due to play England in the second of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam starting Friday.

Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been added to India's squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day Four of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said.

The BCCI said its medics are "monitoring the progress of the duo".

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, K.S. Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar