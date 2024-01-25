India spinner Axar Patel was in a jubilant mood Thursday after bowling a wildly turning delivery that sent a bamboozled Jonny Bairstow back to the pavilion on the first day of the first Test against England in Hyderabad.

Axar threw his arms in the air and roared after outfoxing the batsman with a delivery that pitched on middle and turned away from the batsman.

Bairstow had put up a good fight against India's spin onslaught, finishing on 37 after a 61-run partnership with Joe Root, but slumped forward in dismay as the stumps rattled.

"Bairstow took a stance on the fourth wicket to avoid the lbw, so I thought of bowling at the stumps because he did cut a few shots close," Axar said.

"That was the plan and the one that turned from there was good, and you would have seen my celebration."

India's spin bowlers struck regular blows to hold the tourists to 246 all out, despite an attacking 70 from captain Ben Stokes.

Axar got two to lend able support to senior partners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who both took three apiece.

Ashwin and Jadeja became the most successful bowling pair for India in Tests, with 506 scalps combined in 50 matches, surpassing the legendary duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who took 501 in 54 Tests.