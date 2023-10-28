Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has blasted the umpiring during the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa and said that it cost Babar Azam's men the game.

Pakistan went down to the South Africans in a nail-biting thriller by one wicket in Chennai.

South Africa had started well in their chase of Pakistan's 270. But a fine bowling fightback led by pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took three wickets, saw Pakistan claw their way back into the game.

South Africa were in danger of losing the game when they lost their way to being nine down 260.

And it seemed Pakistan had bounced back to winning ways after losing their previous three games after Haris Rauf rapped Tabraiz Shamsi on the pad.

There was a huge appeal for an leg before but the umpire didn't raise his finger. Captain Azam took the review and the ball tracking showed the ball was pitching outside off-stump and brushing leg stump. And it was given not out.

And Harbhajan, who played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India during a stellar career, was baffled by the umpiring and the use of technology.

And he called on the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's governing body to change the rule.

"Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game..@ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???@TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup," Harbhajan said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, immediately after the game.

Pakistan have now lost four of their six matches while South Africa have five wins and one loss.

