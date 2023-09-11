India will resume their batting against Pakistan on Monday's reserve day of the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup despite a delayed start due to rain in Colombo.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

India will restart on 147-2 at 4:40 pm local time (1110 GMT) at Sri Lanka's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a blow for Pakistan, fast bowler Haris Rauf will not bowl "against India as a precautionary measure" due to "discomfort in his right flank," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

Heavy showers on Monday afternoon kept the players indoors and the entire ground covered before staff worked tirelessly to get the field ready for play after the rain stopped.

More rain is predicted in the evening and the teams will share points if the match is washed out.

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out in Pallekele.

India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.