India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the last Super Four match of the Asia Cup on Friday.

The match is a tune-up for India, who are already guaranteed to face Sri Lanka during Sunday's final in Colombo, ahead of the ODI World Cup at home next month.

India have handed up-and-coming batsman Tilak Varma, 20, an ODI debut in the five changes from their previous Super Four win over Sri Lanka.

Twenty20 star Suryakumar Yadav also made the team alongside fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

Medium-pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 20, has been handed his ODI cap for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have won just one group match in this tournament and skipper Shakib al Hasan said his team's performance had been an "eye-opener" before the World Cup begins on October 5.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)