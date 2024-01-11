India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Thursday.

Rohit and Virat Kohli, who will miss the opener in a chilly Mohali due to "personal reasons", have returned to the T20 team after more than a year's absence.

The hosts have included opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in June.

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out due to a sore groin.

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran said the series was a "massive opportunity to get experience ahead of the T20 World Cup".

Mujeeb Ur Rahman leads the potent Afghan spin attack in the absence of Rashid Khan, who is recovering from back surgery and will miss the three matches despite travelling with the team.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Rohan Pandit (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)