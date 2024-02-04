England's James Anderson removed India's openers and skipper Ben Stokes took a stunning catch as the hosts lost four second-innings wickets before lunch on the third day of the second Test Sunday but extended their lead to 273.

The evergreen Anderson, 41, bowled captain Rohit Sharma without adding to his overnight 13 and then dismissed first-innings hero Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in a brilliant spell of seam bowling in Visakhapatnam.

India, who trail the five-match series 1-0, reached 130-4 at lunch after starting the day on 28-0, a lead of 143. Shubman Gill, on 60, and Axar Patel, on two, were batting at the break.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) rebuilt the innings, and then took on the opposition spinners with delightful drives and cuts to entertain a raucous Sunday crowd in their partnership of 81.

Gill reached his fifty with two fours off leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, but soon lost his partner after a moment of magic by Stokes.

Iyer attempted a big hit off Tom Hartley's left-arm spin but Stokes sprinted back from mid-off and dived full length to pull off a screamer.

Ahmed then sent back debutant Rajat Patidar for nine.

Anderson earlier rattled Rohit's stumps with a superb delivery that pitched and moved away from the right-hander.

The old warhorse then got the left-handed Jaiswal caught at first slip for his 695th Test wicket.

Jaiswal hit 209 in India's first innings 396 and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah then put the hosts in command with his six-wicket haul as England made 253.