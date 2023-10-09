After the thumping win over England, New Zealand will look to consolidate their position on the points table when they take on Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday.

If the pitch is similar to the one on which the Dutch played Pakistan the other day, it should suit both batsmen and bowlers, which tilts the odds even further in favour of the Kiwis.

Against defending champions England, New Zealand put up a stunning performance, showcasing fantastic all-round prowess and deep ambition.

The rollicking double century partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra proved that the Kiwis have what it takes to thrive in the battles ahead if their talismanic skipper Kane Williamson doesn’t get fit in time.

Williamson, arguably the greatest batsman New Zealand have ever produced, could skip this match too, to give himself more recovery time.

In bowling, they will be led once again by Trent Boult. The veteran left-arm pacer showed why he is regarded as a maestro, recovering from an expensive spell at the start to choke the English batsmen in death overs.

Tim Southee, another seasoned pro, wasn’t in the playing XI, but his absence was barely felt.

However, the bigger success for New Zealand bowling in that match, came through their spinners, especially Mitchell Santner.

The left-arm spinner was well supported by Rachin and Glenn Phillips who may not be regular bowlers, but both bowled with control and finesse.

New Zealand have an array of all-rounders which makes them a formidable team in one-day formats.

They are a team which could go all the way to the semis in this tournament.

The Netherlands, their opponents on Monday, are the non-Test-playing side in this tournament.

But don't forget, the Dutch booked their ticket to India by denying the Test-playing West Indies and Ireland a chance to be to part of this World Cup.

They also put up on an impressive fight against Pakistan on the same ground in the opening game.

But this New Zealand team are still too strong for them.

Monday's match:

Netherlands vs New Zealand

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

12:30 pm UAE Time

Teams

Netherlands (from): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand (from): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee.

Head-to-head

Matches: 4

Netherlands won 0

New Zealand won 4

