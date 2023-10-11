Having survived some anxious moments to win their opening clash against Australia, India are now ready for their next game at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Their second game is at the Feroz Shah Kotla — now known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium— in New Delhi against Afghanistan who had a poor outing against Bangladesh in their first game.

With Shubman Gill still out due to fever, Ishan Kishan gets another chance to prove to the selectors that he is good enough to take Gill's place.

There is a high possibility that Gill might not even be part of the big game on October 14 against Pakistan, so Ishan has to grab this opportunity with both hands.

He was out for a golden duck going for a wild slash to Mitchel Starc and against Afghanistan he will be tested again by Fazal Farooqi who is also quite quick.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer was also guilty of playing a loose shot when India were two down for just three runs on a slow pitch against Australia in Chennai

He is rated highly by the team management who wants him to bat at the number four slot. Blessed with a good temperament, he can be the ideal player for India in that slot.

Shreyas knows the art of building an innings in the ODI format and with more experience, he can consistently produce big knocks on the big stage.

But he will be up against the talented Afghan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

Shreyas is a good player of spin, he uses his feet very well and can also play the spinners well on the back foot.

A good knock from him on Wednesday will give him a lot of confidence for the big game against Pakistan.

But mind you the last two ODIs between India and Afghanistan were very close — India beat Afghanistan by just 11 runs in the World Cup in England, one year before their 2018 Asia Cup clash which ended in a tie.

So Rohit Sharma's men will be wary of this dangerous Afghanistan side.

