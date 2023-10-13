Two thumping wins, including one over defending champions England, have put New Zealand on track for a place in the semifinals. True, they still have to play other big guns, India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

But with matches against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh still pending, they have a strong buffer against setbacks.

World Cup history is littered with upset results and the Kiwis have to ensure they don’t stumble against these weaker sides and lose their way

Bangladesh are the first stumbling block in their passage into the semifinal.

Shakib Al Hasan and his side have looked mediocre so far, despite the win over Afghanistan, but their threat can’t be dismissed.

Shakib, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, who form the core of the team, have played together for several years, have rich experience and enough talent to test the best.

While Bangladesh have fared rather well in bilateral contests, in major tournaments, the efforts have frequently been disappointingly disjointed. They came unstuck badly against Sri Lanka just the other day.

Meanwhile New Zealand, runners up in 2019, have been in rampaging form. The top order, even without Williamson, has been scintillating, and the bowling , despite Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi still on the bench, penetrative.

Bangladesh’s task looks seriously uphill unless the Kiwis get complacent and drop their guard.

Shakib's match-winning ability as all-rounder haven’t been much in evidence yet in this tournament.

Without adequate support, he’s struggled to juggle both tasks, but remains Bangladesh's best hope

