This is such a crucial match with both teams still struggling to find their groove in the tournament. Pakistan are just ahead on the points table, but lost their previous game while Australia, after two big defeats, came into their own with a hefty win against Sri Lanka.

The mental toughness of Pakistan players will be tested after the walloping dished out to them by India at Ahmedabad.

From 155 for 2, Pakistan crumbled like a pack of cards for a paltry 191. Barring Babar Azam and the gritty Mohammad Rizwan, the rest of the batsmen looked mediocre, without stomach for a fight.

Australia will look to exploit this vulnerability, which means greater onus Babar and Rizwan.

Babar especially has to lead from the front. Pakistan’s elegant right hander and their best batsman struck good form against India, but lost his wicket when well set which triggered a sensational collapse.

He will have to overcome such lapses in concentration to give his side the score it badly needs.

Perhaps even more, Babar needs to stand up as captain with a show of authority and assertiveness, with his own players as well as what’s happening on the field.

Australia have had their own batting woes too. The top order has been shaky with veterans David Warner and Steve Smith still seeking big scores.

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis made effervescent half centuries against Sri Lank.

If Warner and Smith fail again, the onus will be on Marsh whose half-century against Sri Lanka helped the team recover from a stuttering start.

Marsh has been Australia’s best white-ball cricketer for the past couple of years, taking the attack to the opposition with blazing stokes.

But with the top order struggling, he needs to play a big knock.

Batting frailties of both teams shift the focus to bowlers. In this department, the Aussies have the edge because Pat Cummins and more particularly leggie Adam Zampa struck wicket-taking form against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s dreaded pace bowlers haven’t looked match-winners so far, and spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been disappointing.

Friday's match:

Pakistan vs Australia

Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru

12:30 pm

Teams:

Australia (likely) 1 David Warner 2 Mitchell Marsh 3 Steven Smith 4 Marnus Labuschagne 5 Josh Inglis (wk) 6 Glenn Maxwell 7 Marcus Stoinis 8 Mitchell Starc 9 Pat Cummins (capt) 10 Adam Zampa 11 Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan (likely) 1 Abdullah Shafique 2 Imam-ul-Haq 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan 7 Iftikhar Ahmed 8 Usama Mir 9 Hasan Ali 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi 11 Haris Rauf

Head-to-head

Matches: 107

Australia wins: 69

Pakistan wins: 34

Tied: 1

No Result: 3

