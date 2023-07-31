Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Hope leads Windies to fi...
CRICKET

Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years

Hope was joined by Carty when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Shimron Hetmyer to leave the home side at 91 for four in the 17th ove

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 31, 2023
WEST INDIESINDIACRICKET
PHOTO
West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs, Hope’s unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.
It was also a swift comeback in the wake of the Caribbean side’s dispiriting five-wicket loss in the opening match at the same venue on Thursday and sets the stage for the series decider on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Hope was joined by Carty when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Shimron Hetmyer to leave the home side at 91 for four in the 17th over.
That strike came after Shardul Thakur’s three-wicket burst which brought India back into the match following a 53-run opening stand between Kyle Mayers and Brandon King.
“Once I can contribute to team wins I am happy. Whether I get a 50, whether I get a hundred, whether I get a double-hundred, as long as we win I am happy,” said a delighted Hope.
Of his partnership with Carty, he added: “Against such a good bowling attack, we had to push hard for ones and twos and that kept us on course.”
Earlier, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and seamer Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets each as India, who rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli, tumbled after an opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.
With their innings also interrupted twice by seasonal showers, the visitors laboured to gain any middle or lower-order momentum.
Motie separated the opening pair when Gill, on 34, was held at long-off and Kishan slashed a short ball from Shepherd four balls later to be well held by Alick Athanaze diving at backward-point. Kishan’s 55, his second consecutive half-century, came off 55 balls with six four and one six.
Suryakumar Yadav (24) was the only other player in the line-up to last any length of time in the middle as the pace of Alzarri Joseph (2 for 35) also proved unsettling for the visitors.
“This will now get the character out of everyone going to a decider rather than a dead match,” said stand-in captain Hardik Pandya in putting a positive spin on the loss.
“Things didn’t go our way today but we still had some good performances so we are all looking forward to the final match.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Kuwait and Asian nations unite for winter sports development in Tashkent camp

Kuwait and Asian nations unite for winter sports development in Tashkent camp
Kuwait and Asian nations unite for winter sports development in Tashkent camp
FOOTBALL

Colombia stun Germany at World Cup but New Zealand bow out in tears

Colombia stun Germany at World Cup but New Zealand bow out in tears
Colombia stun Germany at World Cup but New Zealand bow out in tears
MOTORSPORTS

Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
CRICKET

Australia start strongly in pursuit of Ashes glory

Australia start strongly in pursuit of Ashes glory
Australia start strongly in pursuit of Ashes glory
SPORTS

USA finish with flourish as McIntosh wins second gold

USA finish with flourish as McIntosh wins second gold
USA finish with flourish as McIntosh wins second gold
GOLF

Boutier storms to first major triumph at Evian Championship

Boutier storms to first major triumph at Evian Championship
Boutier storms to first major triumph at Evian Championship
FOOTBALL

Plata strikes late as Al Sadd upstage Al Hilal 3-2

Plata strikes late as Al Sadd upstage Al Hilal 3-2
Plata strikes late as Al Sadd upstage Al Hilal 3-2
SPORTS

World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 logo unveiled

World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 logo unveiled
World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 logo unveiled
MOST READ
1.

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India

2.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

3.

South Africa minister questions $8.5bln climate deal - report

4.

Nearly 9mln Indians based in GCC, with UAE topping the list - report

5.

Nigeria seeks to restart production at $2.5bln aluminium smelter

RELATED ARTICLES
1

West Indies level ODI series with six-wicket win over India

2

India's Siraj rested from West Indies ODIs

3

Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for two matches

4

India women's captain slammed for 'deplorable' behaviour

5

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini shares pictures from her Tamil baby shower

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

PROTEST

Kenya's government, opposition to hold talks over protests

Kenya's government, opposition to hold talks over protests
Kenya's government, opposition to hold talks over protests
RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE’s Masdar, Citaglobal Berhad to develop renewable energy projects in Malaysia

INVESTMENT

UAE's Aldar invests $95mln more to expand education portfolio

FOOD

Food prices in the GCC could rise due to supply chain disruptions

LATEST NEWS
1

ENOC Group provides vehicle inspection training to Ajman Government

2

Abu Dhabi records over $12.61bln worth of realty transactions in H1 2023

3

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

4

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises

5

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh gets married after 19 years of engagement to Ferrari CEO Jean Todt

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds