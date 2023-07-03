New Zealand's Daniel Hillier produced a stunning finish to win his first DP World Tour event at the British Masters on Sunday.

Hillier carded two eagles either side of a birdie between the 15th and 17th to finish on 10 under par and take the title by two shots from England's Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe.

"I'm a bit lost for words," said Hillier. "Something hit a switch, or I don't know what happened, but those last few holes will take a while to process."

All of the top three also secured their places in next month's Open Championship.

Wiebe, the world number 1,349, who had made just one cut this season before arriving at the Belfry, carded his own 66 that featured eagle, seven birdies and a triple bogey.

The American, 34, has had to battle back from a career-threatening injury when a pane of glass sliced open his arm and worked as an Uber driver during five outside of the professional game.

"For me it's a dream come true to even be in the position to play again, I never thought I would," said Wiebe, who will follow in the footsteps of his father Mark Wiebe in playing the British Open at Hoylake.

Former world number one Justin Rose finished in a share of fourth alongside Scotsmen Ewen Ferguson and Calum Hill.