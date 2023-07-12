RIYADH — Tyson Fury, the undefeated Lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world, and Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, will collide on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, in an epic showdown between two giants of their fields following the opening of Riyadh Season.



The clash to find out who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters, however, are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion.



An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the history-making event that will capture the imagination of fight fans around the globe.



The world will discover who can rightly claim the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” in the capital of the Kingdom, when “The Gypsy King” goes up against “The Predator” to determine the true Heavyweight King.



The fight will see the toughest chin in boxing tested by the Most Powerful Punch in the world, as confirmed by the Guinness World Records. This is a matchup where there will be no quarter given.



The mega-fight, one of the richest in history, will take place in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s largest city.



Tyson Fury said: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights.”



“I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft,” he said.



He added: “Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on Oct. 28.



“I’d like to thank my promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum, my manager Spencer Brown, and the guys at Riyadh Season for making this incredible event possible. It’s going to be a fight for the ages.”



Francis Ngannou said: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best.



“After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”



He thanked Riyadh Season and his team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. “All I will say to Tyson for now is that he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep,” he added.



Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority and Head of Riyadh Season Turki Al-Sheikh said: “Riyadh Season 2023 is back for its fourth edition of world class experiences and live events — keeping its claim as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons worldwide.



“Following its opening ceremony, Riyadh Season 2023 will kick-off with an electrifying boxing match on Oct. 28, 2023. MMA and boxing audiences will witness the ultimate clash between two champions, Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou. This face-off will set a new standard for such an event.”

