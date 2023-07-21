Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Haq 50 steers Pakistan t...
CRICKET

Haq 50 steers Pakistan to 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

The tourists started the final day on 48-3 and lost three more wickets

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 21, 2023
PAKISTANSRI LANKACRICKET
PHOTO
Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten 50 to steer Pakistan home in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, passing their tricky target of 131 with four wickets to spare.
The tourists started the final day on 48-3 and lost three more wickets, including skipper Babar Azam for 24, to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya before reaching 133-6 in the first session in Galle.
Haq started the day on 25 and remained calm with Azam and then left-handed partner Saud Shakeel, who made a brisk 30 after his unbeaten 208 in Pakistan’s first innings.
“When you win the match, you gain confidence,” Azam said after Pakistan collected the 12 points on offer for the win in the new World Test Championship cycle. “Credit to the boys and the youngsters.”
Left-armer Jayasuriya took four wickets, including two in the final session on Wednesday, to give the hosts a glimmer of hope but Haq stood firm.
Azam came out roaring, hitting a boundary off the first ball of the day, and looked fluent in his 28-ball stay before being trapped lbw by Jayasuriya.
Shakeel also took on the bowlers but off-spinner Ramesh Mendis had him caught behind. Haq reached his eighth Test fifty before Jayasuriya snared Sarfaraz Ahmed for one and Agha Salman came out to hit the winning six with his first ball.
Shakeel stood out for his maiden Test double century in Pakistan’s 461 all out and a handy first-innings lead of 149 in the rain-hit match.
“It’s not easy to bat here but the way Saud played was outstanding,” Azam said of Pakistan’s man of the match. “I wish him luck for the next match.”
Shakeel and Salman, who made 83, put on a marathon stand of 177 for the sixth wicket after Pakistan lost early wickets in their first-innings reply. Azam said the partnership “totally changed the game”.
Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed made it count with three wickets each on Wednesday to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 279 despite Dhananjaya de Silva’s stubborn 82.
De Silva made 122 in Sri Lanka’s first innings of 312 after the hosts elected to bat first but soon Pakistan took control.
“We lost early wickets, as top-order batters we should contribute more. We should have contributed more and taken the responsibility,” skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said.
He praised de Silva’s batting, saying: “He takes the responsibility and always does what the team needs. The other guys need to step up and do better.”
Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi took a match haul of five wickets on his return to Tests since a knee injury put him out of action a year ago at the same venue.
The second match of the two-Test series starts Monday in Colombo.

SCOREBOARD
Sri Lanka 1st innings 312
Pakistan 1st innings 461
Sri Lanka 2nd innings 279

Pakistan 2nd innings (target 131)
Asad c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 8Imam-ul-Haq not out 50
S. Masood c Madushka b Jayasuriya 7
N. Ali run out (Mendis/Jayasuriya) 0
B. Azam lbw Jayasuriya 24
Shakeel c Samarawickrama b Mendis 30
S. Ahmed c Mendis b Jayasuriya 1
A. Salman not out 6
Extras (b4, lb3) 7
Total (6 wickets, 32.5 overs) 133Did not bat: A. Ahmed, S. Shah Afridi, N. Shah
Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Shafique), 2-36 (Masood), 3-38 (Noman), 4-79 (Azam), 5-122 (Shakeel), 6-127 (Sarfaraz)
Bowling: Fernando 2-1-6-0, Mendis 14-1-62-1, Jayasuriya 14.5-0-56-4, De Silva 2-1-2-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Result: Pakistan won by four wickets
Series: Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

MOTORSPORTS

Ricciardo says lure of ‘fairy tale’ ending led to AlphaTauri return

Ricciardo says lure of ‘fairy tale’ ending led to AlphaTauri return
Ricciardo says lure of ‘fairy tale’ ending led to AlphaTauri return
FOOTBALL

Man United confirm signing of goalkeeper Onana from Inter

Man United confirm signing of goalkeeper Onana from Inter
Man United confirm signing of goalkeeper Onana from Inter
SPORTS

Warholm thriving in ultra-competitive 400m hurdles

Warholm thriving in ultra-competitive 400m hurdles
Warholm thriving in ultra-competitive 400m hurdles
SPORTS

China dominate Asian Table Tennis Championships at Aspire

China dominate Asian Table Tennis Championships at Aspire
China dominate Asian Table Tennis Championships at Aspire
FOOTBALL

Rice, Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All Stars

Rice, Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All Stars
Rice, Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All Stars
FOOTBALL

Al Sadd Qatar to meet Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic in friendly today

Al Sadd Qatar to meet Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic in friendly today
Al Sadd Qatar to meet Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic in friendly today
RUGBY

Wallabies and Japan to play more often under new deal

Wallabies and Japan to play more often under new deal
Wallabies and Japan to play more often under new deal
FOOTBALL

'It's crazy, amazing': Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut

'It's crazy, amazing': Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
'It's crazy, amazing': Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
MOST READ
1.

MENA bankers’ fees totalled $475mln in H1; plunge to lowest level since 2015

2.

UAE’s sovereign fund opens office in India’s special economic zone

3.

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

4.

Saudi PIF signs MoU with Japanese power generator JERA to develop green hydrogen

5.

Egypt hopes to reach $191bln in foreign revenues by 2026

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Pakistan skipper Azam lauds 'improved' Shakeel after Test win

2

Kandy clash on the cards for Pakistan, India in Asia Cup

3

Asia Cup: Blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in Kandy on September 2

4

Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka

5

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 279, need 131 to win Test

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

GCC

VIDEO: UAE tops region in FDI inflows

VIDEO: UAE tops region in FDI inflows
VIDEO: UAE tops region in FDI inflows

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Indian startup signs pact to explore EV production facility in Saudi Arabia

Indian startup signs pact to explore EV production facility in Saudi Arabia
Indian startup signs pact to explore EV production facility in Saudi Arabia
ECONOMY

Fitch downgrades Kenya's credit status to negative

GRAINS

Egypt in talks with UAE for $400mln funding to buy wheat

TRADE

US remains uncertain on timing of free trade deal conclusion with Kenya

LATEST NEWS
1

India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asia - sources

2

India's JSW Steel says Q1 profit nearly triples on demand surge

3

Mounting US worries over Private Travis King after silence from North Korea

4

China's steps to boost sales of cars, electronics disappoint market

5

Chinese cities brace for floods as heat scorches inland regions

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds